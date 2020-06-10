-$0.19 Earnings Per Share Expected for Monro Inc (NASDAQ:MNRO) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Monro Inc (NASDAQ:MNRO) to announce earnings of ($0.19) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Monro’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.27) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.14). Monro reported earnings per share of $0.68 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 127.9%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Monro will report full year earnings of $1.06 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.95 to $1.27. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $2.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.95 to $2.20. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Monro.

Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.12). Monro had a return on equity of 9.04% and a net margin of 4.62%. The business had revenue of $286.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $286.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on MNRO shares. SunTrust Banks lowered their price target on Monro from $68.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Monro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. TheStreet lowered Monro from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Guggenheim lowered Monro from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Monro from $71.00 to $41.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Monro has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.83.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MNRO. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Monro during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Monro by 136.2% during the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 751 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Monro by 36.1% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 784 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Monro by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,431 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Monro during the 1st quarter worth $77,000.

Shares of MNRO traded up $0.08 on Thursday, reaching $61.92. The stock had a trading volume of 394,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 406,947. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of 36.21, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $53.72 and a 200 day moving average of $61.37. Monro has a twelve month low of $37.09 and a twelve month high of $89.62.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 5th. Monro’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.00%.

Monro

Monro, Inc provides automotive undercar repair, and tire sales and services in the United States. The company offers range of services on passenger cars, light trucks, and vans for brakes; mufflers and exhaust systems; and steering, drive train, suspension, and wheel alignment. It also provides other products and services, including tires and routine maintenance services, including state inspections.

