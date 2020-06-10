$0.19 Earnings Per Share Expected for Rattler Midstream LP (NASDAQ:RTLR) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Rattler Midstream LP (NASDAQ:RTLR) will report earnings of $0.19 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Rattler Midstream’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.23 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.16. Rattler Midstream reported earnings per share of $0.11 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 72.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Rattler Midstream will report full year earnings of $0.91 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.83 to $1.01. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.89 to $1.22. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Rattler Midstream.

Rattler Midstream (NASDAQ:RTLR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.01). Rattler Midstream had a net margin of 8.68% and a return on equity of 3.74%. The business had revenue of $129.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.34 million.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Rattler Midstream from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Rattler Midstream from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Rattler Midstream from $19.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. ValuEngine raised shares of Rattler Midstream from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Capital One Financial lowered shares of Rattler Midstream from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Rattler Midstream currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.90.

NASDAQ RTLR traded down $0.23 on Thursday, hitting $10.86. The stock had a trading volume of 996,485 shares, compared to its average volume of 612,696. Rattler Midstream has a 52-week low of $2.90 and a 52-week high of $20.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.94 and a 200-day moving average of $11.52.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 26th. Investors of record on Monday, May 18th were paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.68%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 15th. Rattler Midstream’s payout ratio is 181.25%.

In other Rattler Midstream news, President Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t purchased 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.21 per share, with a total value of $25,260.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the president now directly owns 1,148,857 shares in the company, valued at $4,836,687.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brookfield Public Securities Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rattler Midstream by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Brookfield Public Securities Group LLC now owns 8,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 957 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Rattler Midstream by 3.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 58,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 1,802 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Rattler Midstream in the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Rattler Midstream by 0.4% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,116,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,884,000 after purchasing an additional 4,631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Rattler Midstream by 38.3% in the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 6,923 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.10% of the company’s stock.

