-$0.19 Earnings Per Share Expected for Targa Resources Corp (NYSE:TRGP) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Targa Resources Corp (NYSE:TRGP) will report ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Targa Resources’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.39) and the highest is ($0.07). Targa Resources posted earnings of ($0.18) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.6%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, August 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Targa Resources will report full-year earnings of ($7.87) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($8.09) to ($7.72). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($0.35) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.22) to $0.76. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Targa Resources.

Several research analysts have commented on TRGP shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Targa Resources from $8.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. ValuEngine raised Targa Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. US Capital Advisors lowered Targa Resources from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on Targa Resources from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Targa Resources from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.89.

NYSE:TRGP traded down $1.92 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $24.23. The company had a trading volume of 4,973,739 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,971,228. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Targa Resources has a 1 year low of $3.66 and a 1 year high of $43.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.77 and a beta of 3.23.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 1st were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 30th. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently -49.38%.

In other news, Director Rene R. Joyce sold 160,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total transaction of $1,120,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 281,820 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,972,740. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.54% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,197,521 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $98,105,000 after purchasing an additional 535,067 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Advisors LLC now owns 11,215,510 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $77,499,000 after purchasing an additional 444,246 shares during the last quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 23.2% in the 1st quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 7,278,662 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $50,296,000 after purchasing an additional 1,371,100 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Targa Resources by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,646,619 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $45,928,000 after acquiring an additional 822,927 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP lifted its position in Targa Resources by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 5,990,273 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $41,386,000 after acquiring an additional 192,102 shares during the last quarter. 84.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Targa Resources

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Marketing. The company engages in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; gathering, storing, terminaling, and selling crude oil; and storing, terminaling, and selling refined petroleum products.

