$0.29 Earnings Per Share Expected for Wingstop Inc (NASDAQ:WING) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Wingstop Inc (NASDAQ:WING) to announce earnings of $0.29 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Wingstop’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.23 and the highest is $0.34. Wingstop posted earnings per share of $0.17 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 70.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Wingstop will report full-year earnings of $1.02 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.91 to $1.13. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.06 to $1.40. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Wingstop.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $55.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.69 million. Wingstop had a negative return on equity of 11.05% and a net margin of 10.61%. Wingstop’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Wingstop from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Wingstop from $100.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on Wingstop from $106.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on Wingstop from $108.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Wingstop from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.56.

In other Wingstop news, CEO Charles R. Morrison sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.54, for a total transaction of $1,823,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nicolas Boudet sold 459 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.98, for a total value of $58,283.82. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,605 shares in the company, valued at $1,981,522.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,459 shares of company stock worth $2,254,284 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fred Alger Management LLC increased its stake in Wingstop by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,647,839 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $142,093,000 after acquiring an additional 84,445 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Wingstop by 1.1% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,405,550 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $112,023,000 after acquiring an additional 15,603 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Wingstop by 95.9% during the first quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,308,821 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $108,675,000 after acquiring an additional 640,693 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Wingstop by 3.5% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,204,647 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $96,010,000 after acquiring an additional 40,304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Wingstop by 29.5% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 891,971 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $76,915,000 after acquiring an additional 203,130 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ WING traded up $3.02 on Thursday, hitting $118.81. 668,346 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 663,537. The company has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 160.55, a P/E/G ratio of 10.72 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $119.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.44. Wingstop has a 52-week low of $44.27 and a 52-week high of $130.99.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 18th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 17th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.37%. Wingstop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.27%.

Wingstop Company Profile

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer cooked-to-order, hand-sauced, and tossed chicken wings. As of December 29, 2018, the company operated approximately 1,252 restaurants in the United States, Mexico, Panama, Singapore, Indonesia, the United Arab Emirates, the United Kingdom, Malaysia, Saudi Arabia, and Colombia.

