-$0.39 EPS Expected for On Deck Capital Inc (NYSE:ONDK) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect On Deck Capital Inc (NYSE:ONDK) to report ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for On Deck Capital’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.07 and the lowest is ($0.83). On Deck Capital posted earnings of $0.09 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 533.3%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that On Deck Capital will report full-year earnings of ($1.24) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.19) to ($0.19). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.28) to $0.40. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover On Deck Capital.

On Deck Capital (NYSE:ONDK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The credit services provider reported ($0.92) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.96). On Deck Capital had a negative return on equity of 16.41% and a negative net margin of 8.24%. The firm had revenue of $110.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.49 million.

ONDK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded shares of On Deck Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on shares of On Deck Capital from $2.00 to $1.25 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of On Deck Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of On Deck Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Maxim Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of On Deck Capital in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.29.

NYSE ONDK traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $1.39. 6,911,800 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,258,101. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.93 and its 200-day moving average is $2.69. On Deck Capital has a 1 year low of $0.54 and a 1 year high of $4.71. The company has a market capitalization of $56.56 million, a P/E ratio of -2.14 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.89, a quick ratio of 18.52 and a current ratio of 18.52.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of On Deck Capital by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 102,200 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $423,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of On Deck Capital in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of On Deck Capital in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of On Deck Capital by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 877,762 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,633,000 after buying an additional 8,883 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of On Deck Capital in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.61% of the company’s stock.

On Deck Capital Company Profile

On Deck Capital, Inc operates an online platform for small business lending in the United States, Canada, and Australia. It offers term loans and lines of credit. The company also provides technology and services platform that facilitates online lending to small business customers for banks. It distributes its products through direct marketing channel, strategic partners, and funding advisors.

