$0.42 Earnings Per Share Expected for Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX) to post earnings of $0.42 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Kirby’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.49 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.35. Kirby posted earnings per share of $0.79 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 46.8%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Kirby will report full-year earnings of $2.19 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.05 to $2.31. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $2.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.30 to $3.55. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Kirby.

Get Kirby alerts:

Kirby (NYSE:KEX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The shipping company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.15. Kirby had a negative net margin of 5.49% and a positive return on equity of 5.00%. The company had revenue of $643.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $627.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. Kirby’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens cut their price objective on shares of Kirby from $64.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Benchmark initiated coverage on Kirby in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet cut Kirby from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Kirby has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.00.

In other Kirby news, VP Kim B. Clarke acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $52.07 per share, with a total value of $52,070.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,656 shares in the company, valued at $190,367.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Scott P. Miller sold 607 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.71, for a total value of $31,387.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new position in Kirby in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new stake in Kirby during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Kirby during the first quarter worth $60,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Kirby by 53.2% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,927 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Kirby by 49.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,529 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. 92.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:KEX traded up $1.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $61.99. The company had a trading volume of 615,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 618,913. Kirby has a twelve month low of $32.76 and a twelve month high of $92.30. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.85.

Kirby Company Profile

Kirby Corporation operates domestic tank barges in the United States. Its Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation services and towing vessels transporting bulk liquid products, as well as operates tank barges throughout the Mississippi River System, on the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway, coastwise along three United States coasts, and in Alaska and Hawaii.

Further Reading: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kirby (KEX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Kirby Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kirby and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.