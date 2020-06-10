$1.08 Earnings Per Share Expected for WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) will post earnings of $1.08 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for WD-40’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.20 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.95. WD-40 posted earnings per share of $1.30 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 16.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, July 14th.

On average, analysts expect that WD-40 will report full-year earnings of $4.21 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.05 to $4.36. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $4.65 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.45 to $4.84. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow WD-40.

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 9th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($0.17). WD-40 had a net margin of 12.70% and a return on equity of 35.92%. The company had revenue of $100.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.10 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.14 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have recently commented on WDFC shares. DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of WD-40 from $225.00 to $212.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of WD-40 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of WD-40 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlas Private Wealth Management acquired a new stake in WD-40 during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its position in WD-40 by 75.0% during the first quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 175 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in WD-40 during the fourth quarter worth approximately $56,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in WD-40 during the first quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in WD-40 during the first quarter worth approximately $77,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.58% of the company’s stock.

WD-40 stock traded up $4.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $194.82. The company had a trading volume of 157,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 156,669. WD-40 has a 1 year low of $151.16 and a 1 year high of $211.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The company has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.60 and a beta of -0.06. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $179.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $185.80.

WD-40 Company Profile

WD-40 Company develops and sells maintenance products, and homecare and cleaning products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers multi-purpose maintenance products, including aerosol sprays, non-aerosol trigger sprays, and in liquid-bulk form products under the WD-40 Multi-Use brand name for various consumer uses and industrial applications; specialty maintenance products, such as penetrants, degreasers, corrosion inhibitors, greases, lubricants, and rust removers under the WD-40 Specialist brand; and bicycle maintenance products comprising wet and dry chain lubricants, chain cleaners and degreasers, and foaming wash products for avid and recreational cyclists, bike enthusiasts, and mechanics under the WD-40 Bike brand name.

