$1.19 EPS Expected for Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) will post $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Camden Property Trust’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.89 and the highest is $1.32. Camden Property Trust reported earnings per share of $1.28 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Camden Property Trust will report full-year earnings of $4.99 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.17 to $5.29. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $5.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.74 to $5.53. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Camden Property Trust.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.31 by ($0.88). Camden Property Trust had a return on equity of 6.10% and a net margin of 21.45%. The firm had revenue of $266.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $265.34 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.22 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have commented on CPT. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Camden Property Trust from $91.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Camden Property Trust from $115.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Camden Property Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Camden Property Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, SunTrust Banks dropped their target price on shares of Camden Property Trust from $104.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.12.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Camden Property Trust by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 654 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its position in Camden Property Trust by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,419 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. 6 Meridian raised its position in Camden Property Trust by 3.1% during the first quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 5,542 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $439,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in Camden Property Trust by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 27,679 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,937,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its position in Camden Property Trust by 1.7% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,946 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $867,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.79% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CPT traded down $1.76 on Tuesday, reaching $99.80. The stock had a trading volume of 480,611 shares, compared to its average volume of 893,363. The company has a market capitalization of $9.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.78. Camden Property Trust has a 1-year low of $62.48 and a 1-year high of $120.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $88.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $99.43.

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 161 properties containing 55,160 apartment homes across the United States.

