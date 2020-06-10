-$1.64 Earnings Per Share Expected for Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) will post ($1.64) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Occidental Petroleum’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($1.31) and the lowest is ($2.10). Occidental Petroleum reported earnings per share of $0.97 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 269.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Occidental Petroleum will report full year earnings of ($3.94) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.70) to ($2.98). For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($2.52) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.35) to ($0.26). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Occidental Petroleum.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $6.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.60 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a negative net margin of 13.85% and a positive return on equity of 1.24%. The company’s revenue was up 57.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently commented on OXY shares. B raised shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of Occidental Petroleum from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Occidental Petroleum currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.08.

Shares of NYSE:OXY traded down $1.22 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $23.18. The stock had a trading volume of 71,731,498 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,222,957. Occidental Petroleum has a fifty-two week low of $9.00 and a fifty-two week high of $54.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.30. The stock has a market cap of $18.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.48 and a beta of 1.90.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.17%. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 217.93%.

In other Occidental Petroleum news, Director William R. Klesse bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.81 per share, with a total value of $236,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 149,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,762,087.43. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Oscar K. Brown sold 52,066 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.42, for a total transaction of $1,011,121.72. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 46,839 shares in the company, valued at $909,613.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 93,905 shares of company stock worth $1,740,403 over the last three months. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Core Alternative Capital increased its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 776.4% in the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 277,734 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,216,000 after acquiring an additional 246,045 shares during the period. Optimal Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Occidental Petroleum by 75.3% in the 1st quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. now owns 96,930 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after buying an additional 41,624 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service grew its position in Occidental Petroleum by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,293,857 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $14,983,000 after buying an additional 20,073 shares in the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Occidental Petroleum by 116.4% in the 1st quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,880 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,549 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Occidental Petroleum by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,129,365 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $13,078,000 after buying an additional 156,192 shares in the last quarter. 76.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Occidental Petroleum Company Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

