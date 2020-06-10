$11.01 Million in Sales Expected for Farmland Partners Inc (NYSE:FPI) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Farmland Partners Inc (NYSE:FPI) will report $11.01 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Farmland Partners’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $11.26 million and the lowest is $10.72 million. Farmland Partners reported sales of $10.95 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Farmland Partners will report full-year sales of $54.55 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $53.56 million to $56.02 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $54.22 million, with estimates ranging from $53.50 million to $55.14 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Farmland Partners.

Farmland Partners (NYSE:FPI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $11.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.84 million. Farmland Partners had a return on equity of 3.58% and a net margin of 20.50%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Farmland Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.25 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. B. Riley upped their price target on Farmland Partners from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital Square LLC purchased a new position in Farmland Partners in the fourth quarter worth $219,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Farmland Partners by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 76,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $518,000 after buying an additional 3,908 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Farmland Partners by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,938,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,147,000 after buying an additional 123,708 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its position in shares of Farmland Partners by 73.2% in the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 5,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 2,201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Farmland Partners by 87.7% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 3,998 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.52% of the company’s stock.

FPI traded down $0.22 during trading on Friday, hitting $6.85. 308,525 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 147,710. Farmland Partners has a 1-year low of $5.05 and a 1-year high of $7.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $218.92 million, a P/E ratio of -96.56 and a beta of 0.63.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 30th. Farmland Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 153.85%.

About Farmland Partners

Farmland Partners Inc is an internally managed real estate company that owns and seeks to acquire high-quality North American farmland and makes loans to farmers secured by farm real estate. As of the date of this release, the Company owns approximately 162,000 acres in 17 states, including Alabama, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Kansas, Louisiana, Michigan, Mississippi, Nebraska, North Carolina, South Carolina, South Dakota, Texas and Virginia.

