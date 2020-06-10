138,913 Shares in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) Acquired by Majedie Asset Management Ltd

Majedie Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 138,913 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,555,000. Medtronic comprises approximately 1.2% of Majedie Asset Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in Medtronic in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Medtronic by 79.4% in the 1st quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 375 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Medtronic in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. CLS Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Medtronic by 44.2% in the 4th quarter. CLS Investments LLC now owns 346 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its holdings in Medtronic by 303.4% in the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 351 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.14% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MDT traded down $1.56 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $97.55. The company had a trading volume of 5,984,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,636,525. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $97.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $104.82. Medtronic PLC has a one year low of $72.13 and a one year high of $122.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.75 billion, a PE ratio of 27.72, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The medical technology company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by ($0.70). Medtronic had a net margin of 16.56% and a return on equity of 12.17%. The company had revenue of $6 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Medtronic PLC will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 26th will be given a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. This is a boost from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 25th. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is 47.06%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MDT shares. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 price target on shares of Medtronic in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Medtronic in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Cfra upgraded Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $127.00 to $121.00 in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $112.00 price target on shares of Medtronic in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on Medtronic from $110.00 to $107.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Medtronic has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.53.

In other news, SVP Carol A. Surface sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.72, for a total transaction of $195,440.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

