$18.03 Million in Sales Expected for Glaukos Corp (NYSE:GKOS) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Glaukos Corp (NYSE:GKOS) will report sales of $18.03 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Glaukos’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $13.47 million and the highest estimate coming in at $27.00 million. Glaukos reported sales of $58.60 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 69.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Glaukos will report full year sales of $197.42 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $183.28 million to $228.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $328.78 million, with estimates ranging from $298.34 million to $372.40 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Glaukos.

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.09). Glaukos had a negative return on equity of 6.95% and a negative net margin of 15.65%. The firm had revenue of $55.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.05 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.04) EPS. Glaukos’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have issued reports on GKOS. ValuEngine cut shares of Glaukos from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Glaukos from $55.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Stephens decreased their price objective on shares of Glaukos from $69.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Glaukos from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Glaukos from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.78.

Glaukos stock traded down $3.68 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $43.15. The stock had a trading volume of 2,108,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 843,719. The company has a quick ratio of 3.99, a current ratio of 4.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.33 and a beta of 1.77. Glaukos has a 12-month low of $23.31 and a 12-month high of $84.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $37.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.09.

In related news, CEO Thomas William Burns sold 207,447 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.23, for a total transaction of $8,138,145.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GKOS. State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new position in shares of Glaukos in the first quarter worth approximately $743,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its position in shares of Glaukos by 11.3% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 6,246 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Glaukos by 27.9% in the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 2,860,172 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $88,265,000 after purchasing an additional 624,749 shares during the period. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Glaukos by 5.6% in the first quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 1,148,206 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $35,434,000 after purchasing an additional 61,062 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Glaukos in the first quarter worth approximately $283,000.

Glaukos Company Profile

Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of surgical devices and sustained pharmaceutical therapies designed to treat glaucoma. It offers iStent, a micro-bypass stent for insertion in conjunction with cataract surgery for the reduction of intraocular pressure in adult patients with mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma; and iStent inject trabecular micro-bypass stent that allows the surgeon to inject stents into various trabecular meshwork locations through a single corneal entry for the reduction of intraocular pressure in mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma in combination with cataract surgery.

