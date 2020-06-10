180 Degree Capital Corp (NASDAQ:TURN) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

180 Degree Capital Corp (NASDAQ:TURN) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in May. As of May 29th, there was short interest totalling 51,100 shares, a decrease of 42.8% from the May 14th total of 89,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 95,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

TURN stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.86. 104,970 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 74,678. 180 Degree Capital has a 52 week low of $1.04 and a 52 week high of $2.30. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.84.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of 180 Degree Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th.

In other 180 Degree Capital news, VP Robert E. Bigelow III acquired 51,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.63 per share, for a total transaction of $83,537.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president now owns 181,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $295,437.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Kevin Rendino acquired 18,753 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.57 per share, with a total value of $29,442.21. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 891,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,400,119.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders purchased 189,125 shares of company stock valued at $294,949 over the last quarter. 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Greenwich Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in 180 Degree Capital by 35.1% during the first quarter. Greenwich Investment Management Inc. now owns 748,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after acquiring an additional 194,530 shares during the period. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in 180 Degree Capital by 34.6% during the fourth quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,474,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,170,000 after acquiring an additional 379,200 shares during the period. B. Riley Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in 180 Degree Capital by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. B. Riley Financial Inc. now owns 1,379,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,967,000 after acquiring an additional 10,427 shares during the period. Ariel Investments LLC boosted its holdings in 180 Degree Capital by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 2,978,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,404,000 after acquiring an additional 64,500 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in 180 Degree Capital by 23.5% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 383,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,000 after acquiring an additional 72,885 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 34.03% of the company’s stock.

180 Degree Capital Company Profile

180 Degree Capital Corp. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm manages separate client-focused equity portfolios. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The firm also invests in privately held portfolio companies. It primarily invests in value stocks of small cap companies.

