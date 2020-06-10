$187.12 Million in Sales Expected for Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY) will announce sales of $187.12 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Dave & Buster’s Entertainment’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $164.91 million to $193.16 million. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment reported sales of $363.58 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 48.5%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, June 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment will report full year sales of $698.49 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $484.12 million to $890.30 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.10 billion, with estimates ranging from $975.00 million to $1.23 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Dave & Buster’s Entertainment.

Get Dave & Buster's Entertainment alerts:

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $347.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $344.46 million. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a return on equity of 44.38% and a net margin of 7.40%. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have commented on PLAY shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $8.50 to $11.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $40.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Piper Sandler downgraded Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, SunTrust Banks dropped their target price on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $42.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.01.

Shares of NASDAQ:PLAY traded down $1.94 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $17.31. The stock had a trading volume of 12,855,423 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,622,081. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.46. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $4.61 and a fifty-two week high of $52.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.93. The company has a market capitalization of $694.89 million, a P/E ratio of 6.18 and a beta of 1.56.

In other Dave & Buster’s Entertainment news, CEO Brian Jenkins sold 38,808 shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.90, for a total transaction of $500,623.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 166,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,153,164.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen M. King sold 10,000 shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.90, for a total transaction of $129,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 76,483 shares in the company, valued at $986,630.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. increased its holdings in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 89.4% during the 1st quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. now owns 2,725,800 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $35,653,000 after purchasing an additional 1,286,292 shares during the period. Eminence Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the 1st quarter worth approximately $22,001,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 5.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 980,290 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $12,822,000 after acquiring an additional 52,292 shares in the last quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 305.2% in the 1st quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. now owns 566,462 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $7,409,000 after purchasing an additional 426,665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mic Capital Partners Public US IM LLC lifted its position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 39.6% in the 1st quarter. Mic Capital Partners Public US IM LLC now owns 548,513 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $7,175,000 after purchasing an additional 155,492 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.10% of the company’s stock.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Company Profile

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

Featured Story: What is the NASDAQ Stock Market?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (PLAY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Dave & Buster's Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dave & Buster's Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.