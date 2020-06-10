$2.61 Billion in Sales Expected for Seagate Technology PLC (NASDAQ:STX) This Quarter

Analysts expect Seagate Technology PLC (NASDAQ:STX) to announce sales of $2.61 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Seagate Technology’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.60 billion and the highest is $2.63 billion. Seagate Technology reported sales of $2.37 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Friday, August 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Seagate Technology will report full year sales of $10.60 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $10.59 billion to $10.62 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $10.64 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.23 billion to $12.13 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Seagate Technology.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The data storage provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.64 billion. Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 62.81% and a net margin of 17.57%. The business’s revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share.

STX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Seagate Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on Seagate Technology in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Loop Capital dropped their price target on Seagate Technology from $70.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Citigroup dropped their price target on Seagate Technology from $60.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “sell” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of Seagate Technology in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.17.

Shares of NASDAQ STX traded down $0.82 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $54.81. 2,016,232 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,867,907. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. Seagate Technology has a 12 month low of $39.02 and a 12 month high of $64.17. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $50.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.95 billion, a PE ratio of 8.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.91 and a beta of 1.08.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 24th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 23rd. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.74%. Seagate Technology’s payout ratio is 53.94%.

In related news, SVP Ban Seng Teh sold 499 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.79, for a total transaction of $25,344.21. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $568,746.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Stephen J. Luczo sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $235,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 112,996 shares of company stock worth $5,634,844. 1.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of STX. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Seagate Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,083,000. ETRADE Capital Management LLC raised its position in Seagate Technology by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 9,677 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 1,289 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its position in Seagate Technology by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 5,219 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 731 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. raised its position in Seagate Technology by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 88,476 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $5,264,000 after purchasing an additional 1,994 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its position in Seagate Technology by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 175,292 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $10,430,000 after purchasing an additional 2,023 shares during the period. 83.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Seagate Technology Company Profile

Seagate Technology plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It manufactures and distributes hard disk drives; solid state drives (SSDs), including serial attached small computer system interface and non-volatile memory express SSDs; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

