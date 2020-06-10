-$2.67 Earnings Per Share Expected for SAGE Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SAGE) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that SAGE Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SAGE) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($2.67) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have provided estimates for SAGE Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($3.12) and the highest is ($1.90). SAGE Therapeutics posted earnings of ($3.28) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 18.6%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SAGE Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($9.99) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($11.66) to ($7.32). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($9.07) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($10.85) to ($6.34). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover SAGE Therapeutics.

SAGE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.17) by $0.73. SAGE Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 7,406.75% and a negative return on equity of 63.13%. The firm had revenue of $2.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.81 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($3.37) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 391.6% on a year-over-year basis.

SAGE has been the topic of several recent research reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of SAGE Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of SAGE Therapeutics from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $96.00 price target on shares of SAGE Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Wedbush lowered shares of SAGE Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $36.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $78.00 price objective on shares of SAGE Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday, March 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. SAGE Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.11.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SAGE. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its position in SAGE Therapeutics by 11.9% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 8,938 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 951 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in SAGE Therapeutics by 1,077.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 992,855 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,516,000 after purchasing an additional 908,546 shares during the period. Verus Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in SAGE Therapeutics by 404.1% during the first quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,724 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,382 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in SAGE Therapeutics by 2.2% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 257,288 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,389,000 after purchasing an additional 5,482 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its position in SAGE Therapeutics by 1,130.8% during the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 203,712 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,851,000 after purchasing an additional 187,161 shares during the period.

SAGE stock traded down $1.47 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $36.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 655,903 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,108,266. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 12.77 and a quick ratio of 12.77. SAGE Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $25.01 and a twelve month high of $193.56. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $37.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.93 and a beta of 2.67.

Sage Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel medicines to treat central nervous system (CNS) disorders. Its lead product candidate is ZULRESSO, a proprietary intravenous formulation of brexanolone that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of postpartum depression (PPD).

