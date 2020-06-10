$2.72 EPS Expected for Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) to post $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Costco Wholesale’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.49 and the highest estimate coming in at $3.00. Costco Wholesale posted earnings per share of $2.69 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 1.1%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, October 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Costco Wholesale will report full year earnings of $8.52 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.21 to $9.05. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $9.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.96 to $9.60. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Costco Wholesale.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The retailer reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $36.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.66 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.31% and a return on equity of 22.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.89 EPS.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on COST. Cleveland Research upgraded shares of Costco Wholesale from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $335.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $330.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $330.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $332.00 to $348.00 in a report on Friday, May 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $319.38.

Shares of COST traded down $1.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $305.55. The company had a trading volume of 3,154,963 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,368,745. The stock has a market cap of $137.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $306.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $302.43. Costco Wholesale has a fifty-two week low of $255.77 and a fifty-two week high of $325.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 1st were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 30th. This is an increase from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.19%.

In other news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,448 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.51, for a total value of $443,826.48. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 23,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,346,125.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.83, for a total value of $314,830.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 32,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,257,791.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 16,943 shares of company stock valued at $5,250,696. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,460,945 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $5,426,041,000 after acquiring an additional 93,587 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,496,150 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,905,225,000 after acquiring an additional 300,809 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,621,092 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,317,613,000 after acquiring an additional 45,677 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter worth $1,337,357,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,366,481 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $959,885,000 after acquiring an additional 115,213 shares during the last quarter. 68.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

