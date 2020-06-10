238,564 Shares in Total SA (NYSE:TOT) Acquired by Majedie Asset Management Ltd

Majedie Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in Total SA (NYSE:TOT) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 238,564 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,904,000. Total comprises approximately 0.8% of Majedie Asset Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Total by 0.6% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,925,878 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $406,880,000 after buying an additional 66,882 shares during the last quarter. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department boosted its position in Total by 150.5% during the first quarter. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department now owns 282,912 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $10,536,000 after purchasing an additional 169,980 shares during the period. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Total during the first quarter worth approximately $4,661,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Total by 0.8% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 132,793 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $4,946,000 after purchasing an additional 1,084 shares during the period. Finally, Marietta Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Total by 22.7% during the first quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,284 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 1,533 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TOT. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Total in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Total in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Total in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Citigroup raised Total from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Redburn Partners raised Total from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.42.

In other news, Director S.A. Total bought 720,585 shares of Total stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.75 per share, with a total value of $3,422,778.75. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 2,661,263 shares of company stock valued at $13,553,465.

Shares of TOT traded down $0.83 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $42.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,328 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,514,088. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.02 billion, a PE ratio of 14.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 31.08 and a beta of 0.66. Total SA has a one year low of $22.13 and a one year high of $56.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $36.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Total (NYSE:TOT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $43.87 billion during the quarter. Total had a return on equity of 9.23% and a net margin of 4.24%. Analysts expect that Total SA will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TOTAL SA operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Exploration & Production; Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment is involved in exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries, and produces oil or gas in approximately 30 countries.

