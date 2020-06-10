$241.48 Million in Sales Expected for Evolent Health Inc (NYSE:EVH) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Evolent Health Inc (NYSE:EVH) will announce $241.48 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Evolent Health’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $243.90 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $237.28 million. Evolent Health posted sales of $191.96 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 25.8%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Evolent Health will report full-year sales of $973.04 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $966.10 million to $981.56 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $945.41 million, with estimates ranging from $874.80 million to $1.11 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Evolent Health.

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The technology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.01). Evolent Health had a negative net margin of 37.17% and a negative return on equity of 6.09%. The business had revenue of $247.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $239.35 million.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Evolent Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Evolent Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $13.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald cut shares of Evolent Health from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $9.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Evolent Health in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on shares of Evolent Health from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Evolent Health presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.01.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Evolent Health by 1,829.8% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 463,149 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,191,000 after buying an additional 439,149 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in Evolent Health during the fourth quarter worth approximately $91,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Evolent Health during the fourth quarter worth approximately $105,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Evolent Health by 24.6% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,975 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 2,759 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in Evolent Health by 54.1% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 103,082 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $933,000 after purchasing an additional 36,182 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Evolent Health stock traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $6.60. The stock had a trading volume of 2,122,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,382,265. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.16. Evolent Health has a 12-month low of $3.50 and a 12-month high of $12.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market cap of $529.10 million, a P/E ratio of -1.67 and a beta of 1.70.

Evolent Health Company Profile

Evolent Health, Inc, through its subsidiary, Evolent Health LLC, provides health care delivery and payment solutions in the United States. The company operates as a managed services firm that supports health systems and physician organizations in migration toward value-based care and population health management.

