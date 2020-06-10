$29.77 Million in Sales Expected for Cardlytics Inc (NASDAQ:CDLX) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Cardlytics Inc (NASDAQ:CDLX) will announce $29.77 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Cardlytics’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $33.11 million and the lowest is $24.38 million. Cardlytics reported sales of $48.73 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 38.9%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Cardlytics will report full-year sales of $185.71 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $162.26 million to $203.13 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $296.41 million, with estimates ranging from $275.75 million to $318.95 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Cardlytics.

Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $45.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.97 million. Cardlytics had a negative return on equity of 19.42% and a negative net margin of 11.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.23) EPS.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on Cardlytics from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on Cardlytics from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on Cardlytics from $70.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. ValuEngine raised Cardlytics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub raised Cardlytics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Cardlytics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.86.

Shares of NASDAQ:CDLX traded down $0.72 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $79.14. 578,400 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 873,426. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.67. The stock has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -78.36 and a beta of 2.54. Cardlytics has a fifty-two week low of $22.70 and a fifty-two week high of $107.50.

In other news, CEO Scott D. Grimes sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.52, for a total transaction of $30,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 389,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,885,434.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Tony Weisman sold 5,952 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.57, for a total value of $479,552.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 787,626 shares of company stock valued at $28,636,797 and have sold 230,499 shares valued at $11,482,653. Insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CAS Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in Cardlytics by 40.0% during the first quarter. CAS Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,951,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129,805 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Cardlytics by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,856,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,436,000 after purchasing an additional 207,626 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Cardlytics by 2.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,194,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,755,000 after purchasing an additional 23,576 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its stake in Cardlytics by 56.3% during the first quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 808,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,248,000 after purchasing an additional 291,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JS Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Cardlytics by 19.6% during the first quarter. JS Capital Management LLC now owns 544,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,022,000 after purchasing an additional 89,100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.51% of the company’s stock.

About Cardlytics

Cardlytics, Inc operates a purchase intelligence platform in the United States and the United Kingdom. It operates in two segments, Cardlytics Direct and Other Platform Solutions. The company's platform is the Cardlytics Direct solution, a proprietary native bank advertising channel that enables marketers to reach consumers through their trusted and frequently visited online and mobile banking channels.

