338,677 Shares in Antero Midstream Corp (NYSE:AM) Purchased by Pinnacle Holdings LLC

Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new position in Antero Midstream Corp (NYSE:AM) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 338,677 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $711,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC owned about 0.07% of Antero Midstream as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Antero Midstream by 7.1% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,796,292 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $18,472,000 after buying an additional 581,942 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Antero Midstream by 12.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,926,374 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $14,545,000 after buying an additional 760,913 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Antero Midstream by 505.6% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,017,979 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $45,677,000 after buying an additional 5,024,234 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Antero Midstream by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,087,362 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $23,433,000 after buying an additional 496,490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Antero Midstream during the fourth quarter worth approximately $16,922,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.64% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Paul M. Rady sold 18,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.10, for a total transaction of $73,800,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Glen C. Warren, Jr. sold 10,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.10, for a total value of $41,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Shares of AM stock traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $5.56. 5,459,045 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,156,676. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.51 and its 200-day moving average is $4.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The stock has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.63 and a beta of 3.70. Antero Midstream Corp has a 52 week low of $1.69 and a 52 week high of $12.86.

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $243.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $239.49 million. Antero Midstream had a positive return on equity of 16.99% and a negative net margin of 77.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 350.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.04 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Antero Midstream Corp will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 30th were issued a dividend of $0.3075 per share. This represents a $1.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 22.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 29th. Antero Midstream’s payout ratio is presently 98.40%.

AM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Antero Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded Antero Midstream from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Wells Fargo & Co lowered Antero Midstream from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $5.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Citigroup lowered Antero Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered Antero Midstream from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $6.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Antero Midstream currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.70.

Antero Midstream

Antero Midstream Corporation owns and operates midstream energy assets servicing rich gas production in North America. It owns and operates an integrated system of natural gas gathering pipelines, compression stations, processing and fractionation plants, and water handling and treatment assets in the Marcellus Shale and Utica Shale basins.

