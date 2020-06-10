$347.39 Million in Sales Expected for Lumentum Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LITE) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Lumentum Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LITE) will report sales of $347.39 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Lumentum’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $354.40 million and the lowest is $340.90 million. Lumentum reported sales of $404.60 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 14.1%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, August 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lumentum will report full-year sales of $1.66 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.65 billion to $1.66 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.80 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.74 billion to $1.88 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Lumentum.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.21. Lumentum had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 20.47%. The business had revenue of $402.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $408.54 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. Lumentum’s quarterly revenue was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Lumentum from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Lumentum from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Lumentum from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Lumentum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Lumentum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Lumentum has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.37.

In other Lumentum news, Director Brian Lillie sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.99, for a total transaction of $276,465.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,239,274.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Matthew Joseph Sepe sold 2,896 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.25, for a total transaction of $235,300.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 22,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,809,843.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,327 shares of company stock valued at $860,830 in the last ninety days. 0.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC boosted its position in Lumentum by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC now owns 19,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,578,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in Lumentum during the 4th quarter valued at $315,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Lumentum by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 149,715 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,034,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group purchased a new stake in Lumentum during the 1st quarter valued at $318,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Lumentum by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 87,436 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,934,000 after purchasing an additional 6,584 shares during the period. 93.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ LITE traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $78.54. 926,218 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,550,366. Lumentum has a one year low of $44.89 and a one year high of $93.23. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.75. The stock has a market cap of $5.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 6.85 and a quick ratio of 6.24.

Lumentum Company Profile

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Optical Communications and Commercial Lasers. The Optical Communications segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and text data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

