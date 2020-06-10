$384.54 Million in Sales Expected for Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:OLLI) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:OLLI) will report sales of $384.54 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Ollie’s Bargain Outlet’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $365.00 million to $394.97 million. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet reported sales of $333.87 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet will report full-year sales of $1.59 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.54 billion to $1.61 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.81 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.73 billion to $1.89 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Ollie’s Bargain Outlet.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $349.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $322.90 million. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a return on equity of 12.56% and a net margin of 9.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently commented on OLLI shares. Craig Hallum upgraded Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $45.00 to $104.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a report on Monday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $81.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $33.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Stephens lifted their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $54.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.00.

In other Ollie’s Bargain Outlet news, SVP Kevin Mclain sold 23,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.01, for a total transaction of $1,495,230.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 26,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,734,271.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Omar Segura sold 16,190 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $728,550.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,796 shares in the company, valued at approximately $755,820. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 68,790 shares of company stock worth $4,324,917. Company insiders own 16.46% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 114,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,445,000 after buying an additional 14,000 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 64,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,209,000 after purchasing an additional 3,180 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the fourth quarter worth $1,818,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 45,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,952,000 after purchasing an additional 4,670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 147.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 3,097 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet stock traded down $5.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $93.48. The stock had a trading volume of 1,125,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,744,154. The company has a market capitalization of $5.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $75.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.53. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a 52 week low of $28.83 and a 52 week high of $98.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Company Profile

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers food products, housewares, books and stationery, bed and bath products, health and beauty products, floor coverings, electronics, and toys; and other products, including hardware, personal health care, candy, clothing, sporting, pet and lawn, and garden products.

