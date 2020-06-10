3,877,243 Shares in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) Purchased by Majedie Asset Management Ltd

Majedie Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 3,877,243 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $126,800,000. Boston Scientific makes up about 11.7% of Majedie Asset Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Majedie Asset Management Ltd owned about 0.28% of Boston Scientific as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific in the 4th quarter worth about $10,113,711,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 62,223,383 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,030,349,000 after buying an additional 1,967,227 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 42,652,679 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,391,757,000 after buying an additional 6,714,969 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP lifted its holdings in Boston Scientific by 72.1% in the 1st quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 31,816,197 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,038,163,000 after purchasing an additional 13,324,535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Boston Scientific by 118.9% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 29,733,994 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $970,220,000 after purchasing an additional 16,151,261 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Boston Scientific alerts:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Boston Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. CSFB upped their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating and issued a $41.00 target price (down from $46.00) on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.52.

BSX traded down $0.77 on Wednesday, reaching $37.49. 9,996,437 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,219,130. The company’s 50 day moving average is $36.82 and its 200-day moving average is $39.31. The company has a market cap of $54.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.33, a PEG ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.94. Boston Scientific Co. has a twelve month low of $24.10 and a twelve month high of $46.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.05). Boston Scientific had a net margin of 39.75% and a return on equity of 18.24%. The firm had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Boston Scientific Co. will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

In other Boston Scientific news, EVP David A. Pierce sold 14,793 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $562,134.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $592,686. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

Featured Article: What is the role of the G-20?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX).

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.