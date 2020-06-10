$42.46 Million in Sales Expected for Caretrust REIT Inc (NASDAQ:CTRE) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Caretrust REIT Inc (NASDAQ:CTRE) will report $42.46 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Caretrust REIT’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $42.90 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $42.01 million. Caretrust REIT reported sales of $46.20 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 8.1%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Caretrust REIT will report full-year sales of $170.65 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $168.80 million to $172.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $173.06 million, with estimates ranging from $169.92 million to $176.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Caretrust REIT.

Get Caretrust REIT alerts:

Caretrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $44.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.20 million. Caretrust REIT had a return on equity of 5.32% and a net margin of 29.53%.

CTRE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James raised Caretrust REIT from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Mizuho raised Caretrust REIT from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Caretrust REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. TheStreet cut Caretrust REIT from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on Caretrust REIT from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Caretrust REIT currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.75.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its stake in Caretrust REIT by 455.9% during the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,501 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,231 shares in the last quarter. Nvwm LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Caretrust REIT by 95.2% during the first quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 4,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Caretrust REIT by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 9,919 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. Eii Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Caretrust REIT by 20.3% during the first quarter. Eii Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,054 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,696 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Caretrust REIT during the fourth quarter valued at $235,000. 90.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CTRE traded down $0.42 during trading on Friday, reaching $19.86. 655,692 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 989,287. Caretrust REIT has a 52 week low of $7.16 and a 52 week high of $25.30. The stock has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.19 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.45 and a 200 day moving average of $19.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Caretrust REIT Company Profile

CareTrust REIT, Inc is a self-administered, publicly-traded real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, acquisition and leasing of seniors housing and healthcare-related properties. With 199 net-leased healthcare properties and three operated seniors housing properties in 27 states, CareTrust is pursuing opportunities across the nation to acquire properties that will be leased to a diverse group of local, regional and national seniors housing operators, healthcare services providers, and other healthcare-related businesses.

Featured Article: What Are Treasury Bonds?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Caretrust REIT (CTRE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Caretrust REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caretrust REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.