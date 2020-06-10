$42.46 Million in Sales Expected for Caretrust REIT Inc (NASDAQ:CTRE) This Quarter

Posted by on Jun 10th, 2020

Brokerages forecast that Caretrust REIT Inc (NASDAQ:CTRE) will report $42.46 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Caretrust REIT’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $42.90 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $42.01 million. Caretrust REIT reported sales of $46.20 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 8.1%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Caretrust REIT will report full-year sales of $170.65 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $168.80 million to $172.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $173.06 million, with estimates ranging from $169.92 million to $176.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Caretrust REIT.

Caretrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $44.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.20 million. Caretrust REIT had a return on equity of 5.32% and a net margin of 29.53%.

CTRE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James raised Caretrust REIT from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Mizuho raised Caretrust REIT from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Caretrust REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. TheStreet cut Caretrust REIT from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on Caretrust REIT from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Caretrust REIT currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.75.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its stake in Caretrust REIT by 455.9% during the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,501 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,231 shares in the last quarter. Nvwm LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Caretrust REIT by 95.2% during the first quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 4,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Caretrust REIT by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 9,919 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. Eii Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Caretrust REIT by 20.3% during the first quarter. Eii Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,054 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,696 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Caretrust REIT during the fourth quarter valued at $235,000. 90.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CTRE traded down $0.42 during trading on Friday, reaching $19.86. 655,692 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 989,287. Caretrust REIT has a 52 week low of $7.16 and a 52 week high of $25.30. The stock has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.19 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.45 and a 200 day moving average of $19.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Caretrust REIT Company Profile

CareTrust REIT, Inc is a self-administered, publicly-traded real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, acquisition and leasing of seniors housing and healthcare-related properties. With 199 net-leased healthcare properties and three operated seniors housing properties in 27 states, CareTrust is pursuing opportunities across the nation to acquire properties that will be leased to a diverse group of local, regional and national seniors housing operators, healthcare services providers, and other healthcare-related businesses.

Featured Article: What Are Treasury Bonds?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Caretrust REIT (CTRE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Caretrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE)

Receive News & Ratings for Caretrust REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caretrust REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.