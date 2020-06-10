$44.96 Million in Sales Expected for Planet Fitness Inc (NYSE:PLNT) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Planet Fitness Inc (NYSE:PLNT) will announce $44.96 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Planet Fitness’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $75.16 million and the lowest is $27.48 million. Planet Fitness reported sales of $181.66 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 75.3%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Planet Fitness will report full-year sales of $460.06 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $323.89 million to $508.60 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $725.18 million, with estimates ranging from $669.30 million to $806.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Planet Fitness.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.20). Planet Fitness had a negative return on equity of 23.53% and a net margin of 14.82%. The business had revenue of $127.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.61 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.5% on a year-over-year basis.

PLNT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on shares of Planet Fitness in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Guggenheim lowered their target price on shares of Planet Fitness from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Planet Fitness from $71.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Planet Fitness from $70.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Planet Fitness in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.69.

In related news, President Dorvin D. Lively acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $49.93 per share, for a total transaction of $499,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the president now directly owns 44,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,197,269.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Christopher Rondeau acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $50.67 per share, for a total transaction of $1,013,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 32,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,619,060. Insiders own 9.33% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Scopus Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Planet Fitness during the first quarter valued at about $9,740,000. Twinbeech Capital LP increased its holdings in shares of Planet Fitness by 631.6% during the first quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP now owns 28,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,408,000 after acquiring an additional 24,960 shares in the last quarter. Valinor Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Planet Fitness by 310.1% during the first quarter. Valinor Management L.P. now owns 1,283,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,508,000 after acquiring an additional 970,550 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Planet Fitness by 1,039.4% during the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 54,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,647,000 after acquiring an additional 49,580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Planet Fitness in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,259,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.19% of the company’s stock.

PLNT stock traded down $2.70 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $70.27. 2,318,342 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,456,144. Planet Fitness has a one year low of $23.77 and a one year high of $88.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.31 billion, a PE ratio of 59.34, a PEG ratio of 6.95 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $61.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.97.

About Planet Fitness

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness name. It operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the Dominican Republic, and Panama.

