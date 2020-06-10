$475.45 Million in Sales Expected for Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) to announce $475.45 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Rollins’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $479.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $471.90 million. Rollins posted sales of $523.96 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 9.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Rollins will report full-year sales of $2.03 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.00 billion to $2.06 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $2.15 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.13 billion to $2.18 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Rollins.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13. Rollins had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 9.76%. The firm had revenue of $487.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $477.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.14 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of Rollins in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.40.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Waterloo Capital L.P. bought a new position in Rollins during the first quarter worth about $204,000. Optimal Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Rollins by 104.0% during the first quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,421 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $883,000 after purchasing an additional 12,449 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Rollins by 13.4% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 155,705 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,627,000 after purchasing an additional 18,445 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Rollins during the first quarter worth about $268,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Rollins by 45.0% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 15,553 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $566,000 after purchasing an additional 4,824 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 40.76% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ROL traded down $1.07 on Friday, reaching $43.50. The stock had a trading volume of 1,024,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,693,508. Rollins has a 1 year low of $30.72 and a 1 year high of $46.95. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $40.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.23. The company has a market capitalization of $14.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.16 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 11th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 8th. Rollins’s payout ratio is 43.84%.

Rollins Company Profile

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and termite control services to residential and commercial customers. It offers protection against termite damage, rodents, and insects to homes and businesses, including hotels, food service establishments, food manufacturers, retailers, and transportation companies.

