$501.04 Million in Sales Expected for Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc (NYSE:AJRD) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc (NYSE:AJRD) to report $501.04 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Aerojet Rocketdyne’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $489.93 million and the highest estimate coming in at $508.90 million. Aerojet Rocketdyne posted sales of $485.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aerojet Rocketdyne will report full-year sales of $2.05 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.04 billion to $2.06 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $2.16 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.14 billion to $2.18 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Aerojet Rocketdyne.

Aerojet Rocketdyne (NYSE:AJRD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The aerospace company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.09). Aerojet Rocketdyne had a return on equity of 21.60% and a net margin of 6.80%. The business had revenue of $476.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $518.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. Aerojet Rocketdyne’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AJRD. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price target on shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne in a report on Thursday, April 30th. TheStreet cut shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 price target (up previously from $45.00) on shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Aerojet Rocketdyne presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.67.

AJRD stock traded up $0.56 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $46.02. 820,100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 719,175. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a PE ratio of 28.76 and a beta of 0.45. Aerojet Rocketdyne has a 52 week low of $34.01 and a 52 week high of $57.27. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $41.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.67.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AJRD. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 43.7% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,178 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 686.5% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,691 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,476 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 144.1% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 2,197 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,297 shares during the period.

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerospace and defense products and systems in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Aerospace and Defense, and Real Estate. The Aerospace and Defense segment offers aerospace and defense products and systems for the United States government, including the Department of Defense, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, and aerospace and defense prime contractors.

