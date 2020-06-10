54,703 Shares in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Purchased by Sandbar Asset Management LLP

Sandbar Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 54,703 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,524,000. Ecolab makes up approximately 5.8% of Sandbar Asset Management LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clean Yield Group purchased a new stake in Ecolab during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new stake in Ecolab during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 381.4% in the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 207 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Pacitti Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. 74.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Timothy P. Mulhere sold 7,388 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.35, for a total value of $1,450,633.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,743,816. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jerome Charton sold 2,966 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.57, for a total transaction of $562,264.62. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $809,463.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 51,989 shares of company stock valued at $10,658,061 in the last ninety days. 1.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ECL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $204.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $200.00 to $152.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Ecolab from $205.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on shares of Ecolab from $220.00 to $170.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Ecolab from $164.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Ecolab presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $188.15.

ECL stock traded down $0.80 on Wednesday, hitting $225.91. 4,352,646 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,092,056. Ecolab Inc. has a twelve month low of $124.60 and a twelve month high of $231.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The business’s fifty day moving average is $198.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $188.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 1.01.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.07. Ecolab had a net margin of 10.32% and a return on equity of 20.12%. The firm had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.03 earnings per share. Ecolab’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 15th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.30%.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional, Global Energy, and Other segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, primary metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, pharmaceutical, and commercial laundry.

