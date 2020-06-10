$632.00 Million in Sales Expected for Energizer Holdings Inc (NYSE:ENR) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Energizer Holdings Inc (NYSE:ENR) to announce sales of $632.00 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Energizer’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $626.16 million and the highest is $643.05 million. Energizer posted sales of $647.20 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.3%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Energizer will report full-year sales of $2.66 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.63 billion to $2.69 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $2.70 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.65 billion to $2.74 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Energizer.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.01. Energizer had a positive return on equity of 37.13% and a negative net margin of 0.67%. The firm had revenue of $587.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $587.02 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Energizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $66.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, March 30th. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Energizer in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Energizer from $58.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 8th. Cfra downgraded Energizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Energizer from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.38.

Shares of NYSE:ENR traded up $0.61 on Friday, hitting $48.53. 790,000 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 881,655. Energizer has a 52 week low of $26.60 and a 52 week high of $53.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.06. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.39. The company has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a PE ratio of -97.32, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.20.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 20th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 19th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. Energizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.00%.

In other news, COO Mark Stephen Lavigne acquired 3,000 shares of Energizer stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $41.20 per share, with a total value of $123,600.00. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 102,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,210,804.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Energizer by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,547,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,067,000 after acquiring an additional 299,032 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Energizer by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,170,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,641,000 after purchasing an additional 182,912 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its position in shares of Energizer by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,918,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,021,000 after purchasing an additional 59,376 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Energizer by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,761,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,272,000 after purchasing an additional 32,088 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners increased its position in shares of Energizer by 23.9% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,591,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,724,000 after purchasing an additional 306,913 shares during the last quarter. 95.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Energizer Company Profile

Energizer Holdings, Inc manufacturers and markets batteries and lighting products. The company’s products include household batteries, specialty batteries, and portable lighting. Energizer Holdings was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in St. Louis, MO.

