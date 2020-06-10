$669.77 Million in Sales Expected for Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR) This Quarter

Analysts expect Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR) to post sales of $669.77 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Worthington Industries’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $653.14 million and the highest estimate coming in at $686.40 million. Worthington Industries reported sales of $938.84 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 28.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, June 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Worthington Industries will report full-year sales of $3.12 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.10 billion to $3.13 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $2.70 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.63 billion to $2.77 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Worthington Industries.

Worthington Industries (NYSE:WOR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.04). Worthington Industries had a return on equity of 15.82% and a net margin of 2.96%. The firm had revenue of $764.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $775.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 12.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have recently commented on WOR. ValuEngine lowered shares of Worthington Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Worthington Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Cfra upgraded shares of Worthington Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.50.

In other news, CFO Joseph B. Hayek bought 1,500 shares of Worthington Industries stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $26.25 per share, for a total transaction of $39,375.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 118,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,105,768.75. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 34.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WOR. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in Worthington Industries by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 6,757 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Worthington Industries by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 35,773 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,509,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Worthington Industries by 0.9% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 75,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,992,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Worthington Industries by 30.5% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,369 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Worthington Industries by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 52,111 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,198,000 after purchasing an additional 906 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Worthington Industries stock traded up $2.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $41.32. The stock had a trading volume of 1,391,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 247,025. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $27.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.93. Worthington Industries has a 12-month low of $19.28 and a 12-month high of $44.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.34 and a beta of 1.20.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. Worthington Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.66%.

About Worthington Industries

Worthington Industries, Inc, a metals manufacturing company, focuses on value-added steel processing and manufactured metal products in the United States, Austria, Canada, Mexico, Poland, Portugal, and Turkey. The company operates through three segments: Steel Processing, Pressure Cylinders, and Engineered Cabs.

