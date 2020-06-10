68,280 Shares in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) Purchased by Sandbar Asset Management LLP

Sandbar Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 68,280 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,849,000. Albemarle makes up approximately 2.6% of Sandbar Asset Management LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Sandbar Asset Management LLP owned approximately 0.06% of Albemarle as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Albemarle in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Albemarle in the 4th quarter valued at $13,845,000. Exane Derivatives boosted its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 137.3% in the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 814 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new position in shares of Albemarle in the 4th quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 34.6% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,054 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. 92.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ALB traded down $1.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $83.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 955,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,879,189. Albemarle Co. has a 1-year low of $48.89 and a 1-year high of $99.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $66.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.81. The firm has a market cap of $9.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.47.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.15. Albemarle had a net margin of 14.50% and a return on equity of 15.34%. The business had revenue of $738.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $769.26 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.23 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Albemarle Co. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be issued a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 11th. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.50%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Albemarle from $86.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Loop Capital downgraded shares of Albemarle from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the company from $99.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Vertical Research downgraded shares of Albemarle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on shares of Albemarle from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Albemarle from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.60.

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. Its Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and value-added lithium specialties, as well as reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for applications in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes, life science, pharmaceutical, and other markets.

