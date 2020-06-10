$77.51 Million in Sales Expected for AppFolio Inc (NASDAQ:APPF) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect AppFolio Inc (NASDAQ:APPF) to post $77.51 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for AppFolio’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $79.42 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $75.60 million. AppFolio posted sales of $63.62 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.8%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that AppFolio will report full-year sales of $314.86 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $311.70 million to $318.01 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $385.43 million, with estimates ranging from $382.00 million to $388.86 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow AppFolio.

AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $72.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.50 million. AppFolio had a net margin of 12.73% and a return on equity of 27.61%.

APPF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub raised shares of AppFolio from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of AppFolio from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AppFolio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $193.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, June 4th. DA Davidson downgraded shares of AppFolio from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $88.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, William Blair downgraded shares of AppFolio from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.03.

In related news, Director Janet Kerr sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.85, for a total value of $52,925.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director William R. Rauth III sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.28, for a total value of $2,605,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,605,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 45,147 shares of company stock valued at $5,403,383 over the last 90 days. 41.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APPF. FMR LLC acquired a new position in AppFolio during the first quarter worth $4,105,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of AppFolio by 37.0% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 22,509 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,474,000 after buying an additional 6,078 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of AppFolio by 180.8% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 11,248 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,237,000 after buying an additional 7,243 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of AppFolio in the fourth quarter valued at $163,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of AppFolio by 51.8% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,821 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,630,000 after buying an additional 5,058 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.30% of the company’s stock.

APPF stock traded up $0.32 during trading on Friday, hitting $162.27. The company had a trading volume of 119,680 shares, compared to its average volume of 149,875. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 167.29 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50 day moving average of $129.14 and a 200 day moving average of $118.12. AppFolio has a fifty-two week low of $81.01 and a fifty-two week high of $180.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

AppFolio Company Profile

AppFolio, Inc provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for small and medium-sized businesses in the property management and legal industries. It offers AppFolio Property Manager, a cloud-based software solution for the real estate market that provides property managers of various sizes and tools and services designed to streamline their property management businesses, such as posting and tracking vacancies, leasing vacant properties, and accounting, as well as facilitating tenant, owner, and vendor communications.

