AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) PT Raised to $110.00

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) had its price objective increased by stock analysts at Piper Sandler from $97.00 to $110.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 13.52% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. SVB Leerink increased their price target on AbbVie from $107.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Argus upgraded AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $91.40 to $115.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Bank of America began coverage on AbbVie in a report on Monday, May 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised AbbVie from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.31.

NYSE:ABBV traded up $0.73 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $96.90. The stock had a trading volume of 10,706,624 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,953,635. The business’s 50 day moving average is $88.05 and its 200 day moving average is $86.07. AbbVie has a fifty-two week low of $62.55 and a fifty-two week high of $97.86. The stock has a market cap of $144.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.15, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.85.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.17. AbbVie had a negative return on equity of 169.80% and a net margin of 24.77%. The firm had revenue of $8.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that AbbVie will post 10.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Brian L. Durkin acquired 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $68.18 per share, with a total value of $149,996.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president now owns 15,294 shares in the company, valued at $1,042,744.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Brian L. Durkin acquired 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $68.82 per share, with a total value of $258,075.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president now owns 15,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,052,533.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ABBV. Norges Bank acquired a new position in AbbVie in the 4th quarter valued at $1,352,805,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of AbbVie by 82.6% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 11,515,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $877,346,000 after acquiring an additional 5,208,549 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of AbbVie by 61.5% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 11,796,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,044,484,000 after acquiring an additional 4,490,046 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of AbbVie by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 18,590,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,416,380,000 after acquiring an additional 3,480,190 shares during the period. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its position in shares of AbbVie by 580.6% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 4,055,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,006,000 after acquiring an additional 3,459,683 shares during the period. 72.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

