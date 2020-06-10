Abraham Jonker Sells 24,700 Shares of Mandalay Resources Corp. (TSE:MND) Stock

Mandalay Resources Corp. (TSE:MND) Director Abraham Jonker sold 24,700 shares of Mandalay Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.99, for a total value of C$49,153.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 41,813 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$83,207.87.

Abraham Jonker also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 1st, Abraham Jonker sold 23,800 shares of Mandalay Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.08, for a total value of C$49,504.00.

On Thursday, May 28th, Abraham Jonker sold 11,600 shares of Mandalay Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.06, for a total value of C$23,896.00.

On Friday, May 15th, Abraham Jonker bought 400 shares of Mandalay Resources stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$1.69 per share, for a total transaction of C$676.00.

MND traded down C$0.06 on Tuesday, hitting C$1.94. 105,562 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 94,111. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$1.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$1.08. The firm has a market cap of $182.16 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.08. Mandalay Resources Corp. has a one year low of C$0.46 and a one year high of C$2.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.94.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Mandalay Resources from C$1.50 to C$2.00 in a research note on Sunday, May 17th.

About Mandalay Resources

Mandalay Resources Corporation, a natural resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, extraction, processing, and reclamation of various mineral properties. It explores for gold, silver, and antimony deposits. The company holds a 100% interest in the Costerfield gold-antimony mine covering an area of 7,540.78 hectares (ha) located in Central Victoria, Australia; and the Bjorkdal gold mine that comprises 9 mining concessions and 19 exploration permits located in Vasterbotten County in northern Sweden.

