Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) Stock Holdings Lessened by Fiduciary Management Inc. WI

Fiduciary Management Inc. WI reduced its holdings in Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) by 39.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,824,722 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,179,995 shares during the quarter. Accenture makes up 2.6% of Fiduciary Management Inc. WI’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI owned approximately 0.29% of Accenture worth $297,904,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Advisors Network Inc. lifted its position in Accenture by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. now owns 7,681 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,617,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. CLS Investments LLC lifted its position in Accenture by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. CLS Investments LLC now owns 8,950 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,885,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in Accenture by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,430 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $933,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust lifted its position in Accenture by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 5,073 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Accenture by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 13,824 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,257,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ACN traded down $3.94 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $207.34. The stock had a trading volume of 2,259,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,813,555. Accenture Plc has a fifty-two week low of $137.15 and a fifty-two week high of $216.39. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $188.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $192.47. The firm has a market cap of $132.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 19th. The information technology services provider reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.19. Accenture had a net margin of 11.13% and a return on equity of 32.87%. The company had revenue of $11.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.10 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Accenture Plc will post 7.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 16th were issued a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 15th. Accenture’s payout ratio is 43.48%.

Several equities analysts have commented on ACN shares. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Accenture from $190.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of Accenture from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 20th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Accenture from $205.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of Accenture in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $246.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BNP Paribas cut shares of Accenture from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $208.89.

In related news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 1,251 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $218,925.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,178 shares in the company, valued at $4,406,150. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 855 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.18, for a total transaction of $149,778.90. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 24,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,325,019.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 23,221 shares of company stock valued at $4,169,477. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

About Accenture

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in Ireland and internationally. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

