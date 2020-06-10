Adamera Minerals (CVE:ADZ) Shares Down 16.7%

Adamera Minerals Corp (CVE:ADZ)’s share price dropped 16.7% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05, approximately 381,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 16% from the average daily volume of 328,547 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.

The firm has a market capitalization of $9.02 million and a P/E ratio of -15.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.26, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.03.

About Adamera Minerals (CVE:ADZ)

Adamera Minerals Corp., a junior exploration company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of gold properties in the United States. It also explores for silver, copper, lead, and zinc deposits. The company holds interests in the Cooke Mountain, Empire Creek, Flag Hill, and Talisman properties located in Washington, the United States.

See Also: What is operating income?

Receive News & Ratings for Adamera Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adamera Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.