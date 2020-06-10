Adaptimmune Therapeutics PLC – (NASDAQ:ADAP) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $950,000.00

Analysts expect that Adaptimmune Therapeutics PLC – (NASDAQ:ADAP) will post $950,000.00 in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Adaptimmune Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $400,000.00 and the highest is $1.50 million. Adaptimmune Therapeutics posted sales of $160,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 493.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Adaptimmune Therapeutics will report full year sales of $3.65 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.00 million to $5.30 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $5.70 million, with estimates ranging from $5.30 million to $6.10 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Adaptimmune Therapeutics.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $0.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.90 million. Adaptimmune Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 7,324.48% and a negative return on equity of 85.62%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics from $3.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. SVB Leerink reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 30th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics from $8.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Adaptimmune Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.58.

In other Adaptimmune Therapeutics news, Director James Noble sold 500,000 shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.33, for a total value of $4,665,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 18.89% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ADAP. RA Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $34,114,000. Matrix Capital Management Company LP lifted its stake in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 23.0% during the first quarter. Matrix Capital Management Company LP now owns 34,428,730 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $93,646,000 after buying an additional 6,428,730 shares during the period. NEA Management Company LLC lifted its stake in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 7.9% during the first quarter. NEA Management Company LLC now owns 17,082,611 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $46,465,000 after buying an additional 1,250,000 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 17.8% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,002,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $21,767,000 after buying an additional 1,210,000 shares during the period. Finally, Orbimed Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 87.0% during the first quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 2,525,654 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,870,000 after buying an additional 1,174,999 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.15% of the company’s stock.

ADAP stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $11.15. 908,586 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,768,656. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.51 and a beta of 2.33. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.47. The company has a quick ratio of 7.64, a current ratio of 7.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Adaptimmune Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.71 and a 1 year high of $13.40.

About Adaptimmune Therapeutics

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on providing novel cell therapies primarily to patients with solid tumors in the United States. The company's specific peptide enhanced affinity receptor T-cell platform enables it to identify cancer targets. It is involved in developing ADP-A2M10 that is in the phase I clinical trials for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), as well as urothelial, melanoma, and head and neck cancers; ADP-A2M4 that is in phase I clinical trial for solid tumor indication that include urothelial, melanoma, head and neck, ovarian, NSCLC, esophageal, gastric, synovial sarcoma, and myxoid round cell liposarcoma cancers; and ADP-A2AFP that is in phase I clinical trial for hepatocellular carcinoma.

