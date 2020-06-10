AdHive Price Reaches $0.0008 on Exchanges (ADH)

AdHive (CURRENCY:ADH) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on June 9th. During the last seven days, AdHive has traded 4.5% lower against the dollar. AdHive has a market capitalization of $110,882.06 and $184.00 worth of AdHive was traded on exchanges in the last day. One AdHive token can currently be purchased for about $0.0008 or 0.00000009 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

CyberVein (CVT) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0382 or 0.00000390 BTC.

U Network (UUU) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Sentinel (SENT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000011 BTC.

eosDAC (EOSDAC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Linker Coin (LNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Daneel (DAN) traded up 36.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000044 BTC.

SnipCoin (SNIP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

AdHive Profile

AdHive is a token. It launched on April 10th, 2018. AdHive’s total supply is 392,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 131,376,614 tokens. The official message board for AdHive is medium.com/@AdHiveTV . AdHive’s official Twitter account is @AdhiveTv and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for AdHive is /r/AdhiveTv and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . AdHive’s official website is adhive.tv

Buying and Selling AdHive

AdHive can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AdHive directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade AdHive should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase AdHive using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

