Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) EVP Tammy M. Finley Sells 88 Shares

Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) EVP Tammy M. Finley sold 88 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.52, for a total value of $12,893.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,995,016.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

AAP stock traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $146.35. 920,400 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,130,918. The stock has a market cap of $9.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.33 and a fifty-two week high of $171.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $128.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $133.05.

Get Advance Auto Parts alerts:

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by ($0.84). The company had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.68 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 4.10% and a return on equity of 13.20%. Advance Auto Parts’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.46 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 6.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Saturday, June 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.21%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on AAP shares. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $153.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $175.00 to $133.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $145.90.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAP. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 88.0% during the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,780,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,131,000 after purchasing an additional 833,349 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Advance Auto Parts in the 4th quarter worth approximately $112,393,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 52.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,132,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,457,000 after buying an additional 390,256 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 66.5% in the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 926,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,314,000 after buying an additional 369,905 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 108.9% in the 1st quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 655,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,162,000 after purchasing an additional 341,655 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.85% of the company’s stock.

Advance Auto Parts Company Profile

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories, belts and hoses, brakes and brake pads, chassis and climate control parts, clutches and drive shafts, engines and engine parts, exhaust systems and parts, hub assemblies, ignition components and wires, radiators and cooling parts, starters and alternators, and steering and alignment parts.

Featured Article: Google Finance Portfolio

Receive News & Ratings for Advance Auto Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advance Auto Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.