Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Downgraded to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Nomura Securities restated a buy rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a hold rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Cfra upped their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $52.00.

Shares of AMD traded up $1.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $57.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 78,067,079 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,506,742. The company’s 50-day moving average is $53.90 and its 200-day moving average is $48.38. Advanced Micro Devices has a 52-week low of $27.43 and a 52-week high of $59.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 134.31, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.18. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 6.72% and a return on equity of 28.28%. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.06 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 40.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.43, for a total transaction of $8,314,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,753,670 shares in the company, valued at $152,635,928.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 43,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.84, for a total transaction of $2,315,120.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,378,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,206,595.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 268,000 shares of company stock valued at $14,909,120. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AMD. Optimum Investment Advisors increased its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 1,250.0% during the first quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 540 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Harwood Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 202.5% in the first quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 605 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, CX Institutional grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 102.6% in the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 616 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.79% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit (APU), chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), and professional GPUs; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products and technology for game consoles.

