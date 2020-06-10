Aeon (AEON) Achieves Market Capitalization of $8.30 Million

Aeon (CURRENCY:AEON) traded up 4.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on June 9th. In the last week, Aeon has traded 74.9% higher against the dollar. Aeon has a market capitalization of $8.30 million and $6,712.00 worth of Aeon was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Aeon coin can currently be bought for $0.52 or 0.00005353 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $68.26 or 0.00696712 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003360 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001712 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0742 or 0.00000758 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0385 or 0.00000393 BTC.

About Aeon

Aeon is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 6th, 2014. Aeon’s total supply is 15,831,459 coins. Aeon’s official Twitter account is @AeonCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Aeon is /r/aeon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Aeon is www.aeon.cash

Aeon Coin Trading

Aeon can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aeon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aeon should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Aeon using one of the exchanges listed above.

