Affinor Growers (CNSX:AFI) Stock Price Up 20%

Affinor Growers Inc (CNSX:AFI)’s stock price rose 20% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03, approximately 1,089,788 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 272% from the average daily volume of 292,753 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.02.

About Affinor Growers (CNSX:AFI)

Affinor Growers Inc, a farming technology company, engages in acquiring, patenting, and commercializing various agriculture technologies and vertical farming technology for indoor controlled environment and outdoor greenhouse agriculture industry in North America. It grows crops, such as romaine lettuce, spinach, and strawberries using its vertical farming technology.

