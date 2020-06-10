Alan Louis Urban Sells 4,300 Shares of Research Solutions Inc (OTCMKTS:RSSS) Stock

Research Solutions Inc (OTCMKTS:RSSS) CFO Alan Louis Urban sold 4,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.95, for a total transaction of $12,685.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 364,580 shares in the company, valued at $1,075,511. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Alan Louis Urban also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 4th, Alan Louis Urban sold 10 shares of Research Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.00, for a total transaction of $30.00.

Shares of Research Solutions stock traded up $0.19 on Tuesday, hitting $2.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,412. Research Solutions Inc has a 52-week low of $2.03 and a 52-week high of $4.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.18. The company has a market capitalization of $75.50 million, a P/E ratio of -99.67 and a beta of 1.01.

Research Solutions, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides annual licenses that allow customers to access and utilize features of cloud based software-as-a-service research intelligence platform. The company is also involved in the transactional sale of published scientific, technical, and medical content managed, sourced, and delivered through the Transactions platform.

