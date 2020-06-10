AlarmCom Hldg Inc (NASDAQ:ALRM) Insider Daniel Kerzner Sells 6,000 Shares

AlarmCom Hldg Inc (NASDAQ:ALRM) insider Daniel Kerzner sold 6,000 shares of AlarmCom stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.68, for a total transaction of $352,080.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 56,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,307,263.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Daniel Kerzner also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, April 2nd, Daniel Kerzner sold 1,745 shares of AlarmCom stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.12, for a total transaction of $64,774.40.

ALRM stock traded down $1.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $59.35. The stock had a trading volume of 661,253 shares, compared to its average volume of 588,105. The firm has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of 55.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 3.98 and a quick ratio of 3.51. AlarmCom Hldg Inc has a 12-month low of $32.00 and a 12-month high of $61.27. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $48.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.41.

AlarmCom (NASDAQ:ALRM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The software maker reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $151.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.13 million. AlarmCom had a net margin of 9.84% and a return on equity of 18.82%. AlarmCom’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AlarmCom Hldg Inc will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AlarmCom from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of AlarmCom in a research note on Monday, April 13th. BidaskClub raised shares of AlarmCom from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Imperial Capital raised their price objective on shares of AlarmCom from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on shares of AlarmCom in a research note on Saturday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.25.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in AlarmCom in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of AlarmCom in the 1st quarter valued at $62,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AlarmCom by 24.2% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,601 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of AlarmCom in the 1st quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of AlarmCom by 23.8% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,876 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. 97.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AlarmCom

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software platform solutions for smart residential and commercial properties in the United States and internationally. The company provides interactive security solutions to control and monitor their security systems, as well as connected security devices, including door locks, motion sensors, thermostats, garage doors, and video cameras; and high definition video monitoring solutions, such as live streaming, smart clip capture, secure cloud storage, video alerts, continuous HD recording, and commercial video surveillance solutions.

