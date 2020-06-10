Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) Shares Sold by Tekla Capital Management LLC

Tekla Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) by 5.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 413,326 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 22,488 shares during the period. Alexion Pharmaceuticals makes up 1.7% of Tekla Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Tekla Capital Management LLC owned 0.19% of Alexion Pharmaceuticals worth $37,113,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Gs Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 253.5% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 813 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the period. 88.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alexion Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ALXN shares. Bank of America downgraded Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, March 5th. ValuEngine downgraded Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $168.00 to $163.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 17th. Wedbush increased their price objective on Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $120.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, SunTrust Banks dropped their price objective on Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $141.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $142.35.

In other Alexion Pharmaceuticals news, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker purchased 265,298 shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $78.76 per share, with a total value of $20,894,870.48. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 4.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of ALXN traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $116.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,514,863 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,453,624. The company has a current ratio of 4.35, a quick ratio of 3.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $106.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $102.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.43. Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $72.67 and a 1-year high of $134.84.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. Alexion Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 21.96% and a net margin of 44.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.39 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 9.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals Profile

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers ULTOMIRIS (ALXN1210/ravulizumab-cwvz), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH), a genetic blood disorder; and Soliris (eculizumab), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of PNH, atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS), and generalized myasthenia gravis.

Read More: How do analysts define an oversold condition?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN).

Receive News & Ratings for Alexion Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexion Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.