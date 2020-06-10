Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) Shares Bought by Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 9.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 113,145 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,710 shares during the period. Alibaba Group comprises about 0.5% of Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $22,004,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Magellan Asset Management Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 15,663,856 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,322,304,000 after buying an additional 534,173 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 25.7% during the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 8,979 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,746,000 after buying an additional 1,834 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 5.4% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 350,900 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $68,243,000 after buying an additional 18,000 shares in the last quarter. NS Partners Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. NS Partners Ltd now owns 170,325 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $36,126,000 after buying an additional 23,879 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Square LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the first quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors own 47.22% of the company’s stock.

BABA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $310.00 to $290.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 17th. Nomura upped their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $240.00 to $249.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $275.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Cfra decreased their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $222.00 to $216.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $245.21.

Alibaba Group stock traded up $2.96 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $223.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,181,829 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,326,877. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $151.85 and a fifty-two week high of $231.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.91. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $205.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $206.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $569.13 billion, a PE ratio of 28.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.58.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $9.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $8.61. The company had revenue of $114.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.31 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 14.56% and a net margin of 29.16%. Alibaba Group’s quarterly revenue was up 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $8.57 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Ltd will post 6.94 earnings per share for the current year.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

