Allied Esports Entertainment (NASDAQ:AESE) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Allied Esports Entertainment (NASDAQ:AESE) have received an average broker rating score of 1.50 (Buy) from the two analysts that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Allied Esports Entertainment’s rating score has declined by 50% in the last three months as a result of various analysts’ ratings changes.

Brokerages have set a twelve-month consensus target price of $4.00 for the company and are predicting that the company will post ($0.16) EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Allied Esports Entertainment an industry rank of 130 out of 254 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Several research firms have commented on AESE. Stephens cut their price objective on Allied Esports Entertainment from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 15th. ValuEngine lowered Allied Esports Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Alliance Global Partners began coverage on Allied Esports Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Dougherty & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Allied Esports Entertainment in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th.

AESE stock traded down $0.19 on Thursday, hitting $3.48. 442,900 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 813,442. Allied Esports Entertainment has a 12-month low of $0.40 and a 12-month high of $10.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market cap of $92.43 million, a P/E ratio of -4.46 and a beta of 1.07.

Allied Esports Entertainment (NASDAQ:AESE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $6.05 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Allied Esports Entertainment will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Allied Esports Entertainment stock. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Allied Esports Entertainment (NASDAQ:AESE) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 10,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000. 2.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

