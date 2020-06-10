Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) Shares Sold by Tekla Capital Management LLC

Tekla Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) by 4.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 137,617 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 6,178 shares during the period. Tekla Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals worth $14,980,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $115,540,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 6.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,572,853 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $933,156,000 after acquiring an additional 539,597 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 64.8% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 729,969 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $79,457,000 after acquiring an additional 286,933 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 41.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 847,234 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $92,221,000 after acquiring an additional 249,019 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 2.7% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,411,769 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $915,621,000 after acquiring an additional 225,046 shares in the last quarter. 93.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays upped their price objective on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $143.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Nomura Securities reduced their target price on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $75.00 to $74.00 and set a “reduce” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $140.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $147.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.47.

In related news, CEO John Maraganore sold 34,765 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.22, for a total value of $4,979,043.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 232,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,277,739.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, COO Yvonne Greenstreet sold 7,811 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $1,093,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 11,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,549,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 96,812 shares of company stock valued at $13,878,051. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALNY stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $129.81. The company had a trading volume of 42,077 shares, compared to its average volume of 788,600. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 4.48 and a current ratio of 4.68. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $68.06 and a twelve month high of $151.84. The company has a market capitalization of $15.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.19 and a beta of 1.87. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $137.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $121.74.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.89) by $0.27. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 57.63% and a negative net margin of 310.01%. The business had revenue of $71.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.42) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 173.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -6.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Profile

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutics. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focus on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system/ocular diseases.

