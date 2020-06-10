Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) is Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s 8th Largest Position

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 5.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 113,783 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,348 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for approximately 1.4% of Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $132,210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of GOOGL. Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC bought a new position in Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Spence Asset Management increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 45.5% during the first quarter. Spence Asset Management now owns 32 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the period. 34.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL traded up $14.68 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $1,466.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,249,276 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,335,996. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.66 and a quick ratio of 3.64. The firm has a market cap of $991.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1,366.74 and a 200-day moving average of $1,341.58. Alphabet Inc has a 12 month low of $1,008.87 and a 12 month high of $1,530.74.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $9.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $11.16 by ($1.29). The business had revenue of $33.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.59 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.43% and a net margin of 20.71%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $9.50 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc will post 41.47 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays upped their target price on Alphabet from $1,300.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Alphabet from $1,350.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,400.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,510.46.

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

